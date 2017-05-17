Politics
Search
Sign In
Justice DepartmentWhat to Know About Former FBI Chief Robert Mueller
FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III speaks at the Pima County Sheriff's Office in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona
CongressRepublicans Might Actually Be Turning Against President Trump
First Lady Melania Trump Hosts A Celebration Of MilitaryMothers Event
politicsSpiro Agnew's Lawyer: Why President Trump Will Not Be Prosecuted for a Crime
President Donald Trump
TelevisionStar Trek: Discovery Releases Epic First Trailer and It's Worth the 16-Year Wait
Star Trek: Discovery
Justice Department

Naming Robert Mueller as Special Counsel Restores the Justice Department's Independence

Michael Duffy
May 17, 2017

In choosing Robert Mueller to run the Russia probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has in one fell swoop restored the independence of the Justice Department, tapped a man named to head the FBI by none other than George W. Bush (which will quiet Republicans) and set the table for his congressional presentation on Thursday.

Mueller is James Comey without the drama, a straight arrow boy scout who religiously favored gray suits, white shirts and red ties...every day. He even drove the straight-laced FBI bureaucracy crazy with his probity. He was appointed very early in Bush's first term — right before 9/11 — and was left to pick up the pieces. We used to see him in our old building in Washington, swooping into the first floor Barnes and Noble regularly to buy books by the armful.

Robert Swan Mueller III, a former Marine decorated for his service in Vietnam, is also a white shoe establishment WASP (St. Paul's Princeton, NYU, University of Virginia), has two post graduate degrees and comes from the old money crowd that is President Donald Trump's cultural nemesis. In addition to running the FBI, he was #2 at the Justice Department and ran the criminal division there as well. Having Mueller, of all types, in the saddle on the Russia probe may create a particular kind of havoc inside Trump's brain.

Mueller's appointment ensures that no stone will be left un-turned, having run both the bureau and overseen its counter-intelligence operations as FBI chief. And as a former prosecutor himself, he knows how to run an investigation and still make the FBI jump (not everyone does).

So this is a take-no-prisoners move by Rosenstein and a reminder of the old adage: be careful what you wish for. In going back to Mueller, Rosenstein has moved fast and chosen someone above reproach, above politics and who came through his run at the FBI with his reputation not only intact, but enhanced. So this is good for the country and should shut down any question of political interference from the Trump administration.

And we know tonight, somewhere, Bush himself is smiling...

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME