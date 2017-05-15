Politics
Nominees for Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, and Rachel Brand nominated for Associate Attorney General
During a confirmation hearing Rod Rosenstein nominated for Deputy Attorney General and Rachel Brand nominated for Associate Attorney General appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Tuesday March 7, 2017. The Washington Post—The Washington  The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
justice

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Will Brief Senators on James Comey's Firing

Maya Rhodan
1:51 PM ET

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is set to brief all members of the U.S. Senate on the recent firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Rosenstein was reportedly invited to brief the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He will appear before the Senate on Thursday.

Rosenstein has found himself at the center of the backlash over Comey's sudden firing following a memo he wrote recommending Comey's dismissal. The White House initially said Rosenstein's memo, along with a letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, led to the firing, but Trump later said he would have fired Comey regardless of their recommendation. In his memo, Rosenstein said he could not defend Comey's actions during the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Rosenstein is a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice, though he had largely been unknown to the wider public prior to Comey's firing.

