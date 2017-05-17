Watch Live: House Democrats Hold News Conference on President Trump and Russia

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) meet at the Oval Office of White House in Washington, D.C., United States on May 10, 2017.

House of Representatives Democratic Caucus leaders will hold a press conference regarding President Donald Trump and Russia after a caucus meeting Wednesday.

This comes after allegations surfaced that Trump shared classified information with Russian officials, which Trump defended on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying he had an "absolute right" to share information.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley of New York will hold the conference with Democratic Representatives Elijah Cummings of Maryland, Adam Schiff of California, Eric Swalwell of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Ruben Kihuen of Nevada.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi previously spoke out about the allegations calling Trump "sloppy."

Watch the House Democratic Caucus news conference live at 10:30 a.m. EDT.