Nancy Pelosi: President Trump Is ‘Sloppy’ If He Leaked Classified Information to Russians

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Eric Thayer—Getty Images

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump "sloppy" following a report that he shared classified information with senior Russian officials during their visit to the White House.

Pelosi was at a CNN town hall hosted by Chris Cuomo on Monday evening as a Washington Post report circulated about Trump's disclosure of highly classified information regarding ISIS to the Russian officials visiting the Oval Office.

She quickly addressed the report, saying, "We cannot have the president of the Untied States being casually loose-lipped about confirming something, even if it's in the public domain, to an adversarial nation."

"It undermines the trust that we would have with our allies," she added.

Trump defended his "absolute right" to share information with the Russians in a pair of tweets on Tuesday morning, contradicting White House officials, who denounced the report Monday evening.

Throughout the town hall, Pelosi also mentioned her concerns about Trump's possible ties to Russia and the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"Every day I ask the question: What do the Russians have on Donald Trump?" Pelosi said. "He's always catering to them."