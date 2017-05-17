U.S.
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Gives Coast Guard Commencement Speech

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:30 AM ET

President Donald Trump will give the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Wednesday.

This will be Trump's first public appearance after allegations surfaced Tuesday that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey, whom he later fired, to end the investigation into the administration's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The White House has denied the report, saying in a statement: "the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn."

This also marks Trump's second commencement speech as President. His first was given last Saturday at Liberty University in Virginia.

Sitting presidents give commencement speeches for at least one of the United States military academies every year. All 66 New London officers are being asked to work in response to the President's visit, according to NBC.

Watch Trump's commencement address here live, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. EDT.

