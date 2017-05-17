Michael Moore Is Making a New Documentary About Trump and He's Calling it Fahrenheit 11/9

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore at Sardi's on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore at Sardi's on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Mireya Acierto—Getty Images

Award winning documentary maker Michael Moore is shooting a new film about President Donald Trump called Fahrenheit 11/9.

The title of Moore's upcoming documentary both references the date of Trump's 2016 presidential election victory and riffs on the filmmaker's most famous work " Fahrenheit 9/11 ", which charted the run-up to former President George W. Bush's so-called War on Terror.

Bob and Harvey Weinstein — who released Fahrenheit 9/11 and which grossed over $200 million — have acquired the rights to distribute Moore's new film, Variety reports.

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to confirm the project. "Yes. I'm making a movie to get us out of this mess," he wrote.

In an earlier statement, Moore said about Trump: “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

More: Michael Moore Tells the Story of Meeting Donald Trump: 'People Think He’s Stupid — He’s Not Stupid At All'

Last summer, Moore — who has previously taken on capitalism, big business, and gun culture in the U.S. — correctly predicted that Trump would beat Hilary Clinton to the U.S. presidency on the back of victories in America's rustbelt states.

[ Variety ]