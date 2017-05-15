Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesDrake Rolled Up to His Cousin's High School Prom in Style Like Most Adult Chaperones
drake chaperone cousin prom high school
FranceEmmanuel Macron Names Edouard Philippe as French Prime Minister
FRANCE2017-VOTE-LEGISLATIVE-PARTY-EMA
photographyThis Is a Great Camera for First-Time DSLR Buyers
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The King of Late-Night Television
May 19, 1967
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at Police Memorial Service

Maya Rhodan
9:25 AM ET

President Donald Trump will speak at the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Monday. Trump will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Acting Director of the Office of Community Policing at the Department of Justice Russell Washington, all of whom will deliver remarks.

Monday's event is a part of National Police Week, which brings brings officers from across the country to Washington, D.C. to honor those who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 145 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016 and 48 have been killed so far in 2017.

The President's speech at Monday's event, held at the U.S. Capitol, will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME