Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at Police Memorial Service

President Donald Trump will speak at the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Monday. Trump will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Acting Director of the Office of Community Policing at the Department of Justice Russell Washington, all of whom will deliver remarks.

Monday's event is a part of National Police Week , which brings brings officers from across the country to Washington, D.C. to honor those who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page , 145 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016 and 48 have been killed so far in 2017.

The President's speech at Monday's event, held at the U.S. Capitol, will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live above.