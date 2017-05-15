U.S.
Search
Sign In
CyberattackGlobal Ransomware Cyberattack Is 'Under Control' in the U.S., Trump Adviser Says
Donald Trump,Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Vladimir PutinVladimir Putin Plays the Piano While Visiting China
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays piano before his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, on May 14, 2017.
TurkeyErdogan to Visit Trump Amid Rising Tensions Between the U.S. and Turkey
Donald Trump, left, in Washington, DC May 13, 2017. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, right, in Ankara, Turkey, on May 12, 2017.
IranConservative Drops Out of Iran Election to Back Hard-Liner Ebrahim Raisi
IRAN-VOTE
Confederate Monument Torch Protest
With a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in the background, people gather at Lee Park to protest the plans to remove the monument in Charlottesville, Va., on May 13, 2017. Allison Wrabel—AP
U.S.

Virginia Mayor: Protest Supporting Confederate Statues 'Harkens Back to Days of KKK'

Maya Rhodan
8:34 AM ET

Protesters in Charlottesville, Va., home of the University of Virginia, carried torches during a nighttime rally this weekend against the removal of Confederate statues across the city. The mayor denounced the gathering, saying it was reminiscent of those held by Ku Klux Klan.

"This event involving torches at night in Lee Park was either profoundly ignorant or was designed to instill fear in our minority populations in a way that harkens back to the days of the KKK," Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement.

The Daily Progress, a local paper, said a couple dozen protestors had gathered in the city's Lee Park on Saturday night, where they chanted "Russia is our friend" and "You will not replace us" as they hoisted flames in the air.

White nationalist and University of Virginia graduate Richard Spencer was among the nighttime protestors and attended a march held earlier in the day. He shared several tweets from the events, including an image of himself holding a flame. He also retweeted a photo of a group of Confederate flag-wielding gatherers dressed in white.

A counter-protest was held in the town on Sunday, according to CBS News, attracting about 100 people from a variety of backgrounds. "This is Charlottesville," a local leader involved in the effort to remove Confederate monuments, Don Gathers, told a local CBS affiliate. "We're black, we're white, we're Asian, we're Latino, we're LGBTQ, and this is our town."

The Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee last month, but the effort was delayed by a judge for six months, according to the Daily Progress. The city is one of many mulling the removal of such statues; New Orleans has removed two and plans to remove more, in a controversial decision that has drawn protests. Many local governments have chosen to take down monuments to the Confederacy in the wake of the 2015 Charleston shooting by a white supremacist who killed nine African American church-goers.

Charlottesville's mayor, who is Jewish, told Reuters he has been targeted by anti-Semitic tweets after speaking out against the protesters.

"You're seeing anti-Semitism in these crazy tweets I'm getting and you're seeing a display of torches at night, which is reminiscent of the KKK," Signer said. "They're sort of a last gasp of the bigotry that this country has systematically overcome."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME