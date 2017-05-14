Thank you. President Gearan.

Mary, dear wonderful daughters, I thank you and for bringing me here the first time in 2001. Back then you'd only been president a couple of years and you were kind of on your average job tenure.

When I was President, Mark was director of communications, deputy chief of staff in the White House and then head of the Peace Corps, and he did it all in six years. He couldn't hold down a job to save his life. And here he is the longest-serving president in the history of these great institutions.

I am very proud of him and very grateful to him and to Mary for their friendship to Hillary, and to me, and to all of you. I love seeing them together and I do think when she got that degree, it was the only act of nepotism I have ever observed in their long relationship. Which just goes to show you that even though nepotism's getting a bad name today in some quarters, every now and then a little of it's called for.

I want to thank the trustees, the faculty, the staff, the administration, and congratulate the classes of 2017 and your parents and friends. To everyone to whom it applies, I wish you a happy Mother's Day. I think it is a great thing to have a commencement on Mother's Day. I'll never forget the relief on my own mother's face when I finally got my degree at Georgetown 49 years ago.

Now the fact that I actually got a degree 49 years ago almost certifies me for becoming a mummy at the Museum of Natural History, I know that. But I'll bet you this — I bet I'm the only person here who's been out of college at least 10 years who remembers the commencement speaker's address verbatim. And I learned the best speeches are short and relevant.

We were at Georgetown on the front lawn. The speaker, the Mayor of Washington, D.C. Walter Washington, was introduced with great fanfare. A foreboding dark cloud came over the lawn immediately. Lightning was seen. Thunder was heard.

You could see it raining right behind the campus as the cloud was moving, and here was Walter Washington's speech: 'Congratulations. If we don't get out of here right now, we're all going to drown. If you'd like a copy of my speech, contact my office and I'll send it to you. Good luck.'

That was it. If we had had a race for president and it was 1968, if the election had occurred in that moment, Walter Washington would have received the write-in votes of every member of our graduating class.

So I want to speak a little longer, but not that much. I recommend you take some time today to ask yourselves: 'What did I really get out of this anyway? What did I learn? What's more important — that I learned a lot of things I didn't know? That I learned how to relate to people, who are different from me, that I never would have met had I not come here? That I learned how to think about things? In a world where economic, social, and political developments often seem like the sociological equivalent of chaos theory in physics, how good am I, afterall, at connecting the dots?'

Oh yeah, I got a university degree so I don't believe in all that alternative facts business. I still think it's important to be as accurate as possible and it really matters if you know anything, but can I connect the dots? Can I see the big picture, can I see the patterns? And even if I can, what's behind it? Am I a better version of what I was four years ago or have I actually changed in some fundamental way? And what difference will it make to anyone besides me?

I recommend you take just a little time to think about those things today because you've got all these professors who worked hard, each in their own way, to get you to think about at least a piece of that.

You've got your families that helped with their investment to give you a chance to have the space and support to grab a little piece of understanding of one of the most exciting and I believe, interdependent and rapidly changing periods in human history. I think, for whatever it's worth, I'll tell you what I think. I believe that this global interdependence in the end will turn out to be a good thing, but there's a lot of good and bad to it. You get on the internet and do all kinds of search and find things that aren't sometimes even true.

But we also know that like every other technological development it is capable of bringing great good and great trouble. A lot of you I'm sure have followed closely as I have this whole, global ransom over hacking files business. Turns out it was perpetrated by a young person in the U.K. who was thwarted by another young person, even younger, so that the damage done did not apparently reach any significant proportions in our own country.

We know that this time of upheaval has thrown us together in different ways that benefit some people much more than others economically. We know that rapidly changing social and living patterns have been embraced by a lot of people but have mortified others and at the very least have left them dislocated. At the beginning of all this, there was in theory a more settled time when a high percentage of people knew exactly who they were, exactly where they belonged, and somehow that was better. That just depends on where your forebears were in that mythical time. When I was a boy, I fell in love with the great humorist, Will Rogers, even though he was long dead by the time I was born. And one of his greatest sayings, I thought was, 'Don't tell me about the good old days, they never was.'

You have to ask yourself that. 'What do I think about this, who am I, how do I fit in this world.' Do you believe that it's the most interdependent age in human history? If so, is the primary object to have you and your crowd dominate it or do you want to create a world in which every single person has his or her shot at the brass ring.

Do you believe constant combat works better to produce prosperity, harmony, peace — or are diverse networks of people working together more likely to produce those good ends. There's lots of evidence on this, you know. If we could take the person in this graduating class with the highest IQ, if you could be identified and we could miraculously spirit you off to one of these rooms, and say you're going to be here two days, tell us what you want, we'll get it for you. And the rest of us we're compelled to spend the next two days under the elements hoping we didn't get a rain, drinking increasingly cold coffee and eating increasingly stale rolls.

And the genius and we were fed 10 questions over 2 days, over 2 days, you'd make better decisions. And your diversity would guarantee you better decisions than a homogenous group of geniuses. We should relish our differences and we should feel self-confident in doing so, because from a strictly biological point of view, genetically we're about 99-and-a-half percent the same, all of us on planet earth. That is every difference evidenced in this crowd today. Gender, race, body type, hair color, eye color — every single solitary thing we can see that is different is lodged in one-and-a-half percent of 1 percent of our genome. Otherwise, we're kind of carbon copies. Now that half of one percent, since there's 3.6 billion of them and your body has quite a substantial number, and it makes life much more interesting and much more important.

But the point I'm trying to make here is that you can't nourish that diversity without first a bedrock acceptance in our common humanity. And yet we know in times of upheaval, when people are unsettled and their identities are not clear, that sounds like just pap. And tough-talking realism is all about how 'This group's a threat, that group's a threat,' another group's a threat.

I'll give you just one example: Nine-tenths of 1 percent of America's population are Muslims — 210,000 have people killed in gun violence since 9/11. The percentage of them killed by Muslims is less than three-tenths of 1 percent. In other words, their murder rate is one-third the national average, but we've all heard about it. Does it mean we shouldn't be tough on terrorism committed by Islamic radicals? Of course not. But it means we shouldn't go around in a blind stupor mixing apples and oranges and terrifying some of the most talented, devoted people in this country who want to make their contribution and who help make us better, because diverse groups make better decisions, and make a more interesting life.

Are there — I'll give you another example. There are too many undocumented people in America? Yes. Why? Because we've let over 30 years pass without adopting an immigration update. You can't change as much as we do without constantly revising your laws. If you want to protect your border and have standards for citizenship, and the underlying facts are changing all the time, you have to be prepared to update these laws, in the best case, probably every 5 years, but certainly every 10. And we know the reason that we haven't passed immigration reform, because it's got a lot of bipartisan support for it. Economically, it's easy to make the bipartisan case, but politically it's not, because immigrants tend to be more communitarian in their voting. More familiar, more belief that the government should do its part to help create better life chances for everybody.

So we now have these crazy results, guy does two combat tours in Afghanistan, risks his life for the rest of us, whether you approve of what we're doing there or not, he did things that most Americans don't do. And he got taken off the street and sent home the other day. Two combat tours. Kind of embarrasses me that we let a person risk his life for us and then kicked him out.

A little town in West Virginia was convinced that all the immigrants were bad. The man that ran the local Mexican restaurant — sent home. And the town was in an uproar. 'I thought we were only sending bad people back.' He'd just been there 15 years paying taxes, employing people, feeding people. Was it the right decision — whether you think it's right or wrong, the point is this: you have to decide whether a) you think our common humanity is more important than our interesting differences, and a precondition for making the most of them, and b) whether we have a vested interest in diversity.

Now if you're a native-born American, you also have to face the fact that like every other prosperous country in the world, our birth rate among the native-born goes down every year. And we are barely at replacement population levels. So without immigrants, our future growth rate will be much lower and the tax burden that will be on those of us who are left will be much higher because those of us who are older are the fastest-growing part of America's population, and we consume more healthcare costs, for example.

I'm not asking to resolve this today, I'm not even trying to make a political point exactly. The point I'm trying to make is, you have a precious resource in this country. It has given us, among other things, the best system of higher education especially for undergrads in the world and in the history of the world. This is a special place. I'm looking out at my proud friends James Carville and Mary Matalin, I don't want to embarrass their daughter Maddie, who's in the class, but I actually recommended she come here. And I said, 'You know, this place is great. They love community service. It's service-oriented. We've all got to expand our definition of citizenship to include that.'

I'm not arguing for any specific position. I'm just trying to say you don't need a world that will put the American experiment and all America's assets in peril by saying 'us' and 'them,' is a better model than expanding the definition of 'us' and shrinking the definition of 'them.'

You know, I do a lot of work, I do a lot of work now with the second President Bush. We have fought like cats and dogs in our life. We have disagreed over all kinds of things. But he's not afraid of immigrants. He would happily go with me to south Texas and have a political debate on any issue. And he knows we need them. If you look at his beautiful portraits of wounded veterans, it's obvious that some of them are first-generation Americans. This doesn't have to be a party issue.

You have to decide, and your generation will determine, whether we view diversity as a strength or a problem. Whether we think our common humanity is more important or our differences matter more. Everything else is going to be background music.

I promise you, much as I hate it, Russia cyber warfare doesn't bother me, not if America keeps being America. They beat us into space, too, and look where we are today with our space programs. Life's always going to have problems. We have a serious challenge today to create more jobs in places where jobs have been left behind, but if we quit playing politics with it and think about how the best way to do it is, it'd be fairly simple, straightforward to do.

I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about what's in your mind and what's in your heart. As long as we believe our common humanity is more important, as long as we understand that different groups make better decisions than homogenous ones or lone geniuses, as long as we realize the great thing about life is not final victories and the great tragedy is not final defeats, there aren't any final victories or final defeats. It's the journey, it's the deal, you stand up and do the best you can with the moments you have and then you go on and live then next moment.

It's going to be fine, I'd give anything to be your age again, just see what's going to happen.

Last couple years, 20 planets have been identified outside our solar system and seem to have sufficient distance from their suns and sufficient density that they might be able to contain life. Now that's the only thing that will ever finally unify us here.

Oh, look at that, it doesn't matter you don't have to have ultimate answers. It's the attitude, the approach, 'Do you believe that when the founders said we had to make a more perfect union, they meant there needs to be more of 'us' and less of 'them?' Every year, more of 'us,' fewer of 'them.' Every year, believing we can do better.

You heard Mark say, my professor of Ancient Civilizations, Carol Quigley said that our civilization was the greatest because it believed that the future could always be better than the present, and that people have a personal, moral responsibility to make it so.

Which translated into my 1992 speech was, don't stop thinking about tomorrow. You can decide what it means for you, but believe me, whether you're a conservative, or a liberal, or a Republican or a Democrat, it doesn't matter as long as you believe that our common humanity matters most. As long as you welcome the opportunity to cooperate with people who don't look like you and always agree with you, that make up this vast teeming sea of humanity, that is breaking down all kinds of barriers in knowledge.

Don't choke the future, lift it up, and don't ever be under the illusion that power can ever be the end of life and that there are permanent victories. There aren't — except in systems that choke themselves off and die on the vine.

America is a work in progress, always becoming. And don't forget that there's a reason this great institution or both these colleges are ranked fourth in America and the importance of community service and public service. You don't have to be, you don't have to hold a political office to advance the public good.

So that's about all I have to say. What we have in common is more important than our interesting differences and it makes it possible for those differences to flourish. Diverse groups cooperating do better than homogenous ones trying to jam things down our throat and they are capable of morphing and meeting new challenges.

No one should be left behind and no one should be denied the chance to exercise a responsible role. The future is full of challenges but there are even more opportunities. You're supposed to work all that out. And there's a reason that you're sitting on this lawn today.

Think about what people were like, the first time your first forbears of homos apiens stood up on the East African Savannah between 150,000 and 250,000 years ago. From that day to this, most people who have ever lived had no choice about how they spent their waking hours. They had to struggle to put food on the table and support their children and yet here you are in one of the greatest institutions of higher education in a country that has 300 or 400 world-class undergraduate institutions of higher education.

The great microbiologist Theo Wilson says it's because we, along with ants, termites and bees are the greatest cooperative species in the history of life on our planet. And we have more potential and present more peril to the future because we've got a conscience and consciousness, so we're prone to arrogance, but full of unlimited potential.

I would love to be your age, just to see what's going to happen.

So remember that — no permanent victories, no permanent defeats, but a life of permanent possibility. As long as you remember those simple things and the most important of all is every single day we should each find a way to expand the definition of 'us' and shrink the definition of 'them.'.Because in the end, there's not enough difference to spend our life threatened about it.

Good luck and God bless you.