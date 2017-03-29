History
Search
Sign In
celebritiesAmal Clooney Won't Let George Name Their Twins After His Tequila Company
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
Virtual RealitySamsung's Virtual Reality Ostrich Ad Is Delightfully Weird
Behind The Scenes At Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Refugees16-Year-Old Boy Thought to Be Sole Survivor of Refugee Shipwreck in the Mediterranean
HMS Bulwark Rescues 1,200 Migrants At Sea In Catania
viralNo One on the Internet Can Handle Hillary Clinton in This Leather Jacket
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote address during the 28th Annual Professional Business Women of California conference on March 28, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Herbert Hoover and wife Lou Henry in their estate
Herbert Hoover and wife Lou Henry in their estate in 1927 in the United States Keystone-France / Getty Images
White House

These Rare Presidential Home Movies Are Now Available Online

Olivia B. Waxman
12:47 PM ET

On Wednesday, the 143rd anniversary of the birth of former First Lady Lou Henry Hoover, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library released home-movie footage that she shot — which, in addition to showing a slice of intimate presidential life, appears to contain the first home movies filmed in color at the White House.

The library's audiovisual specialist Lynn Smith discovered the film when she realized that the Kodacolor film (which was first released to the public in August 1928) appears as black and white, "but when projected through special filtered lenses, the color embedded in the film is restored," according to a press release.

The First Lady loved using photo and film cameras, and even turned the second floor West Hall into a home theater of sorts where she showed her movies to family and friends.

The reels, which can be seen on the library's YouTube channel, offer a glimpse into a Florida fishing trip in late January 1929 that would be the Hoover family's last family vacation before inauguration on Mar. 4, 1929; their grandchildren and vacations taken by the Hoovers' sons; the First Lady's gardens; as well as Washington, D.C. landmarks.

The clip below depicts President Hoover's morning routine of tossing a medicine ball with others as part of a game that would become known as "Hooverball."

The movies will also be screened at the Hoover Museum in West Branch, Iowa.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME