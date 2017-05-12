Today, in animal news from the nation's Capitol comes the highly intriguing sighting of a cat in a Senate building.

As relayed by CNN video producer Betsy Klein on Thursday, an unidentified woman was spotted walking a black cat with white paws through the halls of the Russell Senate Office Building. The cat was wearing a leash, but as Klein helpfully noted on Twitter, the cat also had a stroller because transportation options are important.

While little is known about this mystery cat — such as whether they might belong to a Senator or the nature of their official business in the building — it's safe to say that we'll be on Capitol cat watch for future sightings of this intrepid feline.