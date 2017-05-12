Colbert is taking the President's criticism in stride.

Donald Trump recently sat down with TIME and had a few thoughts on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in the wake of a joke that Stephen Colbert made in his May 1 monologue , involving the Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and oral sex. “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy,” Trump told TIME . “And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him.”

Trump also took credit for boosting Colbert’s ratings: “The guy was dying. By the way, they were going to take him off television. Then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

Turns out that Colbert doesn’t mind the president’s words at all. “The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show,” he said in the opening monologue of his Thursday night show. “And there’s only one thing to say.” Colbert then broke into a giant grin: “Yayyy!”

Of course, Colbert wasn’t the only television star or network to earn the President’s criticism. He also had choice words for MSNBC, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, and Don Lemon, who he dubbed “perhaps the dumbest person in broadcasting.”

Hopefully Lemon can laugh it off like Colbert.