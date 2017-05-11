This week brought the harrowing yet inspiring story of a woman who survived an infection from flesh-eating bacteria. It also provided the bottom line on coffee at last. (You're in luck: it's good for you.) Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. Sign up for our newsletter for more.
I survived flesh-eating bacteria—and it changed my life forever
One woman shares her story of surviving flesh-eating bacteria but losing her leg, foot and hands to the infection.
You Asked: Should I use an air purifier?
It's a good idea for people with allergies and asthma. But choosing the wrong type could do more harm than good.
These are the filthiest places in your kitchen
Think you have a spotless setup? Most home kitchens would receive major health violations if they were rated the same way that restaurants are, according to the shocking results of a new study.
When cancer patients should ask for genetic sequencing
Genetic information about tumors is paving the way to better treatments for cancer, according to new research.
The case for drinking coffee is stronger than ever
With so much conflicting evidence, it can be tough to know if coffee is good or bad for you. But experts have a new appreciation for the health benefits of coffee.
People with HIV are living 10 years longer
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is no longer as deadly as it used to be, and life expectancy is increasing for those infected, finds a new report.
Taking ibuprofen daily raises your heart attack risk
Over-the-counter pain relievers, like ibuprofen and naproxen, can increase the risk of heart attacks by a significant amount, a new study finds.
Hepatitis C is spiking among young Americans
Experts blame the opioid epidemic and a rise in injectable drug use.