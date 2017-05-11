President Trump Is More Unpopular in France Than Vladimir Putin

President Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017.

President Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. Carlos Barria—Reuters

President Donald Trump doesn't have many fans in France.

Almost 82% of French voters view Trump unfavorably, according to a recent Suffolk University poll . That means Trump is more unpopular France than Russian President Vladimir Putin , who 70% of French voters view unfavorably. Other world leaders also have better reputations among French voters, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (with about 43% viewing him unfavorable), British Prime Minister Theresa May (about 40%) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (just 22%).

Former President Barack Obama was the most popular of current and former world leaders measured in the study with just 7% of French voters viewing him unfavorably.

The survey was released last week just before France elected centrist Emmanuel Macron — who was the most popular candidate among French voters surveyed, though 51% of them viewed him unfavorably, compared to 68% who viewed his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen unfavorably.

The Suffolk University survey of 1,094 French voters, conducted between April 28 and May 2 ahead of the French election, had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.