Politics
Search
Sign In
IllinoisInmates at a Chicago Jail Can Now Order Pizza Delivery
CongressJohn McCain on Comey Firing: 'This Scandal Is Going to Go On. I've Seen It Before'
American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life And Times At Smithsonian American Art Museum On May 2
Video GamesReview: 'Prey' Is a Beautiful Retread of Old Sci-Fi Shooter Tropes
Late NightWatch Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon Bring the House Down With These Disgruntled Yelp Reviews
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin at Konstantin Palace on April 3,2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
James Comey

Vladimir Putin Says Russia Had 'Nothing to Do With' James Comey Firing

Aric Jenkins
2:11 PM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had "nothing to do with" the firing of FBI Director James Comey, adding that the controversial termination will have "no effect" on U.S.-Russia relations.

"Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that," Putin told CBS News Wednesday, just before he took the ice at a hockey game in Sochi.

"President Trump is acting in accordance with his competence, in accordance with his law and Constitution," Putin added. "What about us? Why we?"

Prior to his firing, Comey had been leading the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump, who issued the order to fire Comey and informed him with a letter directly addressed to him, said that the decision came down to the former bureau chief "not doing a good job."

But Democrats were quick to claim that Trump's firing of Comey was intended to strip the powers of the man who was leading the probe on Russia's possible influence, and once again called for an appointment of a special independent prosecutor to head the investigation going forward.

Putin, however, didn't seem too worried about the allegations.

"You see, I am going to play hockey with the hockey fans," the Russian president told the CBS correspondent. "And I invite you to do the same."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME