Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Frontiers of Medicine - SuperbugsI Survived Flesh-Eating Bacteria—and It Changed My Life Forever
Diet/Nutrition6 Good Reasons to Stop Eating Sugar
Sugar in soda drinks
sexual harassmentI'm a Man Who Was Sexually Harassed by a Woman
Sexual Harasssment Work Men and Women
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Is Now Comparing Trump to This Car Crusher 'It’s Huge, it’s Loud, it Destroys Everything In Its Way'
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars": Season 24 - Week Seven
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2407" - The seven remaining couples are presented with an all-new challenge, as they dance to celebrate "A Night at the Movies." One couple will receive immunity; the remaining couples will compete in a Dance-Off; and a double elimination will take place at the end of the night, on "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) SIMONE BILES, SASHA FARBER Eric McCandless—ABC via Getty Images
Television

Simone Biles Reminds Everyone She's Not Here to Smile for the Judges

Raisa Bruner
12:29 PM ET

Verified superstar and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of our time. And she has a message for anyone out there who expects her to tone down her level of focus: it's not happening.

"Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” she told Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron after getting criticized for her facial expressions during week eight of the TV ballroom dance competition. (Biles and her partner Sasha Farber have consistently wowed audiences with their foxtrots, tangos, and paso dobles over the course of season 24, handily earning her a place in the semifinals next week alongside Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, football player Rashad Jennings, and baseball player David Ross, making for a seriously athletic final field.)

She had been critiqued during the course of the evening's two dances by all the judges for not smiling enough; they argued they found her look either inauthentic or too much like a "metronome." But her now-iconic comment came after host Bergeron asked her why she wasn't smiling when the judges did compliment her.

Either way, fans are here for Simone, rooting for her fiery response and commitment to trying something new.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME