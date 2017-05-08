The upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming 's Tom Holland proved to the world that his acrobatic prowess as Spidey has plenty of other uses during a performance on Lip Sync Battle Sunday night. The talented young actor started off slow with a classy rendition of Gene Kelly's "Singin' in the Rain" before ripping off his traditional suit and going all-in on an outrageous (and, yes, wet) version of Rihanna's "Umbrella," the 2007 groove that helped solidify the singer as one of pop's most popular.

But Holland came fully prepared to pay tribute to Rihanna , making good use of his Peter Parker skills to turn the dance into an athletic and aerobic exercise in staying on-beat, even while getting drenched in pouring water. All the while, Zendaya — his co-star in the new Spider-Man and his competitor on the evening's show — looked on in open awe. At one point, she was literally floored. (That is, she dropped to the ground).

That reaction was shared by much of the internet, which took to Twitter to express their delight in seeing Holland unexpectedly own the dance floor.

Tom Holland's full performance of Rihanna's “Umbrella' on Lip Sync Battle.

He did that. TOM HOLLAND DID THAT EVERYONE 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZpKC6s8moY - peter parker (@fcukspiderman) May 8, 2017

@fcukspiderman No lies, but i think this tops Channing Tatum's lip sync performance pic.twitter.com/KDH0KXJZnb - ehh-fron (@ehhlote) May 8, 2017

I am the most jaded person on the planet over lip-sync-this-karaoke-that, but HOLY. CHRIST. https://t.co/WhEEWgwM4N - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) May 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/PrincessSkele/status/86165066167456153