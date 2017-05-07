Saturday Night Live Wants to Know 'Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?'

Once a ubiquitous presence on cable television, President Donald Trump's campaign manager turned White House Counsel to the President Kellyanne Conway has been largely absent from that medium in recent months. And Saturday Night Live wants to know why.

In a May 6 sketch, "Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway ?" SNL simulated the PBS kids show Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego with the goal of determining Conway's whereabouts.

"She hasn't been seen in weeks. No one knows where she is or what she's up to," Sasheer Zamata says in the skit. "Your mission today is to answer this question."

Kate McKinnon, reprising her role as Conway, is featured in the fictional show's logo wearing a red trench coat.

After the SNL cast members transition into a rendition of "Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway," to the tune of "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego," they run into a problem: the contestants don't want to find her.

Watch the clip above.