White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway enters the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House prior to a White House daily briefing on March 14, 2017. Alex Wong—Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway's Husband to Be Nominated to Department of Justice Post

Kellyanne Conway's husband will be tapped to lead the Justice Department's civil division, the Wall Street Journal reports .

If confirmed, George Conway would be involved in defending the Trump Administration from lawsuits and fighting for Trump's immigration executive order, which has recently been blocked by judges in Hawaii and Maryland .

Conway, a partner at Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz who specializes in securities litigation, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

He was previously in the running to be solicitor general . At the time, Lewis Liman, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP who has known Conway since they were classmates at Yale Law School, told TIME that Conway's background dovetails with the ethos of the Trump Administration.

“I think he would be able to talk the same language as the business lawyers [and] the people the Administration is populating Washington with,” Liman said.