For the Record

‘If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your President.’

Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate, arguing that she was “on the way to winning” the 2016 election until the FBI reopened its investigation into her private email server and WikiLeaks published hacked emails

4

Number of 8-oz. cups of coffee that is safe to drink a day, according to a scientific review of more than 400 coffee-related studies conducted from 2001 to 2015

$2,000

Amount of cash that 6-year-old Jasper Dopman found in a bank bag on the ground near his Massachusetts school; he received an Outstanding Citizen Award on April 27 for turning the bag over to the police, who determined that the money had been lost by a restaurant employee

10

Number of Orange Is the New Black episodes that hackers leaked ahead of the show’s fifth-season premiere, after Netflix refused to pay ransom

‘We are a pragmatic and civilized movement. We do not hate the Jews.’

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, in a new manifesto that appears to moderate its stance on Israel; it was released ahead of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’ meeting with President Trump on May 3

Seacrest

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is set to be Kelly Ripa’s new permanent Live! co-host

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Bering Sea

President Trump revoked Obama’s Executive Order protecting it from oil drilling

‘If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make.’

Jimmy Kimmel, TV host, tearfully warning that Trump health proposals would price out many children and adults with pre-existing conditions, after emergency surgery on his newborn son

‘Access to information is a fundamental human right.’

Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia founder, after Turkey blocked access to the crowdsourced online encyclopedia because it refused to remove content that the Turkish government deemed offensive

‘This is not my fault, but I’m taking responsibility.’

Ja Rule, rapper and co-founder of Fyre Festival, after poor planning forced organizers to cancel the luxury music event (tickets cost as much as $12,000), leaving many attendees stranded in the Bahamas; he’s now the target of a $100 million class action

This appears in the May 15, 2017 issue of TIME.