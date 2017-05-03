Jury Convicts Woman Who Laughed During Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing

Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is seen before his Attorney General confirmation hearing as Code Pink demonstrators dressed as KKK members stand up and call to the Senator at the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is seen before his Attorney General confirmation hearing as Code Pink demonstrators dressed as KKK members stand up and call to the Senator at the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photograph by Matt McClain—Getty/The Washington Post

A jury on Wednesday convicted a Virginia woman who laughed during Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing of disorderly conduct.

Desiree A. Fairooz, a Code Pink protester, was removed from the Jan 10 hearing after she laughed when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) stated that Sessions has an “extensive record of treating all Americans equally under the law.” The jury on Wednesday also found guilty her parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to the New York Times .

Fiarooz told the Times that she was "really disappointed," but that it was too early to discuss a possible appeal.

Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW - Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 10, 2017

Two other Code Pink protesters were also convicted Wednesday. Tighe Barry and Lenny Bianchi, who were dressed as Ku Klux Klan members, were acquitted of disorderly conducts charges, but were convicted on one charge each for parading or demonstrating. The trio could each be sentenced to 12 months in prison, according to the Times.

Barry, Bianchi and Fairooz are scheduled to return to court in June, according to HuffPost.