U.S.
Search
Sign In
ResearchSee Which Cities Eat the Healthiest
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, asparagus
viralKate Middleton Feeding This Lamb a Bottle of Milk Is the Break the Internet Needs Today
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Farms For City Children
celebritiesWatch Mark Hamill Hilariously Prank Star Wars Fans in a Darth Vader Mask
TelevisionRashida Jones on Feminist Porn, Sex and Privacy in Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On
2017 Turtle Ball
Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing - Washington, DC
Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is seen before his Attorney General confirmation hearing as Code Pink demonstrators dressed as KKK members stand up and call to the Senator at the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Photograph by Matt McClain—Getty/The Washington Post
Courts

Jury Convicts Woman Who Laughed During Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:04 PM ET

A jury on Wednesday convicted a Virginia woman who laughed during Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing of disorderly conduct.

Desiree A. Fairooz, a Code Pink protester, was removed from the Jan 10 hearing after she laughed when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) stated that Sessions has an “extensive record of treating all Americans equally under the law.” The jury on Wednesday also found guilty her parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds, according to the New York Times.

Fiarooz told the Times that she was "really disappointed," but that it was too early to discuss a possible appeal.

Two other Code Pink protesters were also convicted Wednesday. Tighe Barry and Lenny Bianchi, who were dressed as Ku Klux Klan members, were acquitted of disorderly conducts charges, but were convicted on one charge each for parading or demonstrating. The trio could each be sentenced to 12 months in prison, according to the Times.

Barry, Bianchi and Fairooz are scheduled to return to court in June, according to HuffPost.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME