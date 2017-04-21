Politics
Search
Sign In
WorldThe Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests the Strength of Putin's Faith
A Russian serviceman takes a picture of Lenin's Mausoleum in central Moscow in 2008.
United KingdomIn London, French Expats Rally for Presidential Picks Across the Channel
Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate, centre, speaks during a campaign meeting with French expatriates at Central Hall Westminster in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
FranceParis Champs-Elysees Attacker Carried a Note Defending ISIS, Prosecutor Says
FRANCE-ATTACKS-VOTE
celebritiesChris Pratt Has a Hilarious Method for Combating Sweat
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" - Red Carpet
Tillerson, Kelly And Sessions Announce New Immigration Executive Order
Jeff Sessions during a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters, on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Mark Wilson—Getty Images
hawaii

Jeff Sessions: 'I Wasn't Criticizing' Hawaii by Calling It 'an Island in the Pacific'

Tessa Berenson
12:48 PM ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions landed in hot water Thursday for a seemingly dismissive comment towards Hawaii when he called it "an island in the Pacific" — but he says he did not mean to insult the state.

"I wasn't criticizing the judge or the island," Sessions told CNN on Friday. "I think it's a fabulous place and had a granddaughter born there."

His original comment came while he was discussing a federal judge who blocked President Trump's revised travel ban. "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power," Sessions said at the time.

Although he didn't walk back his statement Friday, saying, "I don't know that I said anything I would want to phrase differently," Sessions did clarify what he meant. "I was just raising the point of that issue of a single judge taking such a dramatic action and the impact it can have," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME