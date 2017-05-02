Newsfeed
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Model Gisele Bundchen and Football quarterback Tom Brady are seen at the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo-mdash;GC Images
Met Gala

This Sparkly Woman's Reaction to Tom Brady Kissing Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala Stole the Show

Ashley Hoffman
10:39 AM ET

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady dressed to kill for the 69th annual Met Gala, but one woman may have been the most eye-popping event.

As the couple hit the red carpet for the highly exclusive evening of couture at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the co-hosts shared a romantic kiss on the lips. And as they did, one woman — Carly Steel — was there in her glittery crown to react accordingly. Twitter user Jarett Wieselman shared the moment, where it garnered nearly 600 retweets and 2,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Steel is an ET reporter who also walked the carpet, and while she may have been on the sidelines at the time of the viral photo, her endearing expression and her glittery statement headpiece were unforgettable winners of the evening.

Bündchen and Brady may be A-listers in their own right, but Steel will forever be remembered as a legend in the background.

