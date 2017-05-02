Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on May 1, 2017.

While Selena Gomez and the Weeknd have been quietly spending lots of time together of late , neither were very public about their relationship. However, on Monday night, they made their relationship status very clear while walking the red carpet at the 69th annual Met Gala .

In their red carpet debut, the couple wasn't shy about showing some blatant PDA, going so far as to affectionately share a smooch in full view of photographers as they arrived at the event. Both Gomez and the Weeknd have some very famous exes; Gomez previously dated music world enfant terrible Justin Bieber , while the Weeknd was previously linked to supermodel Bella Hadid , another prominent guest at the Met Gala.