Television

Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Resigns After Bill O'Reilly Shake-Up

Maya Rhodan
3:21 PM ET

Fox News co-president Bill Shine resigned from the company on Monday, making him the latest casualty in the staff shakeups at the cable giant.

Shine will be leaving the company after a transition period of several weeks, 21st Century Fox announced. He's been at Fox for more than 20 years and has served in his current role since August 2016. In a statement, Fox's Rupert Murdoch said Shine's departure marked a "significant day for all" at the company.

“Bill has played a huge role in building FOX News to its present position as the nation’s biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry," Murdoch said in a statement. "His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”

Many have called for Shine's departure since former CEO Roger Ailes left the company amid reports of sexual harassment in 2016. Shine has been accused of helping Ailes as he made advances toward women who have worked at Fox. He's also been named in a number of lawsuits, though he has not been accused of sexual harassment himself.

After longtime host Bill O'Reilly got the boot from Fox amid a sexual harassment scandal, media critics believed Fox was about to undergo a management shakeup. At Fox, the New York Times reported that many believed there would be little actual change to the company culture with Shine still in the picture.

With Shine out, current CEO of Fox TV stations and co-president of Fox News Jack Abernethy stays in place. Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming at the News Channel and Jay Wallace is becoming the president of news.

