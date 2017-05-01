moviesEverything You Need to Know About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Before You See the Movie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Optimism on the Vietnam War
May 5, 1967
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Government Funding Deal, May Day and Daytime Emmys
TOPSHOT-TURKEY-MAYDAY
United KingdomSee an Adorable New Photo of Princess Charlotte Released for Her Second Birthday
Princess Charlotte - Official Photograph Released
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Actress Kelly Ripa at the 89th Academy on Feb 26, 2017 in Hollywood. Mario Anzuoni—Reuters
Television

Ryan Seacrest is Joining Kelly Ripa as 'Live with Kelly' Co-Host

Maya Rhodan
Updated: 9:12 AM ET | Originally published: 7:55 AM ET

Ryan Seacrest is joining Kelly Ripa as her permanent co-host on the daytime talk show Live with Kelly.

Ripa announced that Seacrest, who was the longtime host of American Idol, would join her on her Monday episode. The two took the stage together on Monday's show to applause from the studio audience.

Ripa has been the only permanent host on Live with Kelly for nearly a year — her former co-host Michael Strahan left to join Good Morning America last May. Ripa said she'd been caught off guard by Strahan's departure and took time away from the show after it was announced.

Ripa has been joined by 67 guest hosts on Live, according to The Wrap, including Anderson Cooper, Megyn Kelly, and Seacrest. In an interview with Watch What Happens Live in 2016, Ripa told host Andy Cohen that there had been an "outpouring" of interest in filling Strahan's seat at the desk. “Our list got very long very quickly," Ripa said. "We’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”

Ripa hinted she would be getting a new partner on Live with Kelly ahead of Monday's show in a video posted on social media."Tune in tomorrow," Ripa says in the Sunday afternoon post, taking a sip from a mug emblazoned with her show's logo and a large question mark. "Trust me."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME