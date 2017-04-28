Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
DNADNA From Extinct Humans Discovered in Cave Dirt
extinct-human-dna-found-caves
TexasFormer President George H.W. Bush Released From Hospital
george-hw-bush-leaves-hospital
televsionU.C. Berkeley Adds 'Game of Thrones' Dothraki Language Course
UC-Berekeley-Adds-Dothraki-Language-Course
trump 100 days19 Photographs That Defined Trump's First 100 Days
President Trump Returns to the White House
A room formally used as an examination room for abortions is seen at Choice Clinic, formerly Whole Woman's Health Clinic, in Austin on June 27, 2016.
A room formally used as an examination room for abortions is seen at Choice Clinic, formerly Whole Woman's Health Clinic, in Austin on June 27, 2016. Eric Gay—AP
Health

Texas Abortion Clinic at Center of Historic Supreme Court Decision Reopens

Alexandra Sifferlin
12:53 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Close to a year after the Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Texas as unconstitutional, an Austin abortion clinic at the center of the case will reopen Friday after a three year closure.

Whole Woman’s Health clinic in Austin closed in June 2014 after it could not meet the requirements of a Texas law called Texas’ House Bill 2 (HB2). The law put regulations on abortion clinics in the state, like requiring all abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

In 2014 the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit on behalf of Whole Woman’s Health , and in June 2016, the Supreme Court ruled in Whole Woman's Health vs. Hellerstedt that provisions in the Texas law constituted as an undue burden on women’s right to an abortion. Since 2013, when HB2 was implemented, about two dozen of Texas' 44 abortion clinics closed. It’s estimated that if the law continued, Texas would have been left with as few as 10 clinics.

Texas abortion provider Amy Hagstrom-Miller and Nancy Northup, President of The Center for Reproductive Rights, wave to supporters as they descend the steps of the Supreme Court on June 27, 2016. In a 5-3 decision, the Court struck down one of the nation&#039;s toughest restrictions on abortion, a Texas law that women&#039;s groups said would have forced more than three-quarters of the state&#039;s clinics to close.Texas abortion provider Amy Hagstrom-Miller and Nancy Northup, President of The Center for Reproductive Rights, wave to supporters as they descend the steps of the Supreme Court on June 27, 2016. In a 5-3 decision, the Court struck down one of the nation's toughest restrictions on abortion, a Texas law that women's groups said would have forced more than three-quarters of the state's clinics to close. Pete Marovich—Getty Images 

“We are so thankful to reopen Whole Woman’s Health of Austin and once again serve the women and families in Central Texas who need and deserve our compassionate, high quality reproductive healthcare services,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health in a statement. “Austin is where Whole Woman’s Health got our start in 2003 and we are grateful that our win in the Supreme Court last year on behalf of all Texans has allowed us to take the lead in reopening Texas clinics.”

The Whole Woman’s Health clinic is the second to reopen in the state since the Supreme Court ruling. As The Texas Observer reports, Northpark Medical Group in Dallas quietly reopened a clinic in February.

Hagstrom Miller ran five clinics in Texas as part of Whole Woman’s Health when HB 2 went into effect. In 2014 she had to close clinics in Austin and Beaumont due to the law. Two other clinics in McAllen and Fort Worth Texas were closed off and on, and only one clinic in San Antonio remained open, according to t he Observer. The Austin clinic will function as a nonprofit and is accepting donor funding.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME