Donald Trump

President Trump Presses a Button in the Oval Office to Get a Coke

Alana Abramson
4:38 PM ET

President Trump has a button on his desk in the Oval Office that summons a butler to bring him a Coke.

In two recent interviews, Trump showed off the button.

"Sitting across from Donald Trump in the Oval Office, my eyes are drawn to a little red button on a box that sits on his desk," The Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo writes. Sevastopulo jokingly asked Trump if this was the nuclear button.

"No no, everyone thinks it is," Sevastopulo says Trump responds, and then uses the button to order a Diet Coke.

"Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," Trump tells Sevastopulo.

This red button was also noticed by Associated Press reporter Julie Pace when she interviewed Trump in the Oval Office about his first 100 days in the White House. "With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades," Pace writes, "a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert recently mocked the button, saying it turns the White House into something like "a an eight year old's drawing of a treehouse."

