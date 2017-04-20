Updated: 10:35 AM ET | Originally published: 10:27 AM ET

RACINE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 02: Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) announces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he speaks at a town hall event on April 2, 2016 in Racine, Wisconsin. Candidates are campaigning in Wisconsin ahead of the Tuesday April 5th primary. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and hard-rocking Michigan musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock met with President Trump at the White House Wednesday evening, and the photos have created the perfect internet firestorm.

"A great night at the White House! Thank you to President Trump for the invite!" Palin wrote on Facebook and Twitter. The trio of vocal Trump supporters appeared in one photo to be reviewing documents in the president's hands and in another mockingly posed with a portrait of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Palin shared a number of photos showing her in discussion with President Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

The purpose of the visit? Nugent channeled Trump's campaign slogan explaining he dined with Trump "to make America great again" in a Facebook caption.

Palin and Nugent both campaigned for Trump, while Kid Rock threw in for the Republican nominee in interviews . The White House has not released details about the visit as of Thursday morning.

The internet had plenty of thoughts on the meeting.

Today in things: Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock met with President Trump in the Oval Office last night. pic.twitter.com/9tyU69Rahj - Ali Vitali (@alivitali) April 20, 2017

'I’m going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people.' (Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock meet Trump in the Oval Office) pic.twitter.com/wE8ww5tZ7D - Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2017

White House dinner guests last night: From left: Shemane Deziel (aka Mrs. Nugent), Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, @POTUS, Audrey Berry, Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/4Q58gKAber - Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 20, 2017

Trump went to extreme lengths to be the smartest person in a room by inviting Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Sarah Palin to the White House. - Geoff Collins (@gcollins11) April 20, 2017

Picture of the Year! Kid Rock and Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin with what's her name? #ImWithHer #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/IH1z9w3vbe - Liberty Bum (@DharmaBum77) April 20, 2017

This pic of Trump with Ted Nugent, @SarahPalinUSA and Kid Rock says EVERYTHING about the people who support him. pic.twitter.com/Uxkb3t5Aor - Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 20, 2017