Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and hard-rocking Michigan musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock met with President Trump at the White House Wednesday evening, and the photos have created the perfect internet firestorm.
"A great night at the White House! Thank you to President Trump for the invite!" Palin wrote on Facebook and Twitter. The trio of vocal Trump supporters appeared in one photo to be reviewing documents in the president's hands and in another mockingly posed with a portrait of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Palin shared a number of photos showing her in discussion with President Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.
The purpose of the visit? Nugent channeled Trump's campaign slogan explaining he dined with Trump "to make America great again" in a Facebook caption.
Palin and Nugent both campaigned for Trump, while Kid Rock threw in for the Republican nominee in interviews. The White House has not released details about the visit as of Thursday morning.
The internet had plenty of thoughts on the meeting.