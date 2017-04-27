No one is more excited about hanging out with celebrities than Leslie Jones, a celebrity herself and a TIME 100 member. So after getting to meet her crush Ryan Reynolds at Tuesday night's TIME 100 Gala, she was positively gushing about the experience.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show , host Jimmy Fallon jogged Jones's memory of the star-studded evening by showing her a photo in which the TIME 100 members — dapper Deadpool star Reynolds and his wife and fellow actor Blake Lively — are greeting Jones from a balcony.

"Let me tell you. This man. Ah, Ryan Reynolds, I love you," Jones immediately responded to the visual stimulus, clearly still in thrall of her crush. "Him and his wife—his cool wife Blake — that's my homegirl. You have to be cool to let somebody just be all on your man like that, you know what I'm saying? They shimmied down through the second tier through these metal things just to meet me," she added of Lively and Reynolds's commitment to getting a moment with the comedian. And although Jones said that it's Reynolds she's crushing on, she clearly has a soft spot for Lively as well.

"The girl is so cool. And beautiful!" she said. Looks like she really just wants to be their official third wheel. Watch her reminisce about other celebrity interactions, above.