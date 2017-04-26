Newsfeed
This collage of images from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows Saturn's northern hemisphere and rings as viewed with four different spectral filters.
Time Clock TIME health stock
President Trump Signs Executive Order Promoting Agriculture And Rural Prosperity In America
2017 Time 100 Gala - Cocktails
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Leslie Jones and Colin Kaepernick attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME) Jemal Countess—Getty Images for TIME
TIME 100

Leslie Jones Solidified Her Life of the Party Status at the TIME 100 Gala

Raisa Bruner
11:44 AM ET

You can always count on Leslie Jones to have a good time at a party — and come through for her fans with copious photo evidence of the characters she's been hobnobbing with. On Tuesday night, the comedian and actor attended the annual TIME 100 Gala in New York as one of the year's members.

"I live-tweet pretty much everything, anything that’s exciting," she told TIME during the cocktail hour.

Her proximity to the world's luminaries also gave her the perfect chance to take plenty of selfies. Here's a roundup of Jones's well-documented night, as seen through her Twitter.

She kicked things off by sharing some shots of her and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, who's apparently one of her crushes. Not to worry, though: his wife and fellow star Blake Lively also got a complimentary shout-out. Jones called her "the homie."

Jones also got a snap in with Sarah Paulson, another member of the year's list, alongside actress Holland Taylor.

But it wasn't just actresses on Jones's selfie list: news veteran Katie Couric, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and director Ava DuVernay were also in the mix.

There were athletes and models and chefs, oh my:

And, last but not least, Jones made sure to sneak a picture in with Viola Davis, one of the TIME cover stars of the year who also delivered a powerful toast during the course of the evening. While meeting Davis might leave most of us speechless, Jones assures us that Davis is actually "normal as hell." As usual, thank you to Jones for giving us the inside scoop.

