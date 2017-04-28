The Met Gala , an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is generally acknowledged as the biggest night in fashion, with designers, industry insiders, models, and celebrities turning out in their finest looks for a night at the museum, celebrating all things sartorial.

Since the event is a fashion lover's dream, it should come as no surprise that when it comes to the red carpet, attendees pull out all the stops , often adhering to the night's theme with fantastical, stunning, and at times, bizarre ensembles. If there's ever a night to take a fashion risk, the Met Gala is the perfect event to go all out.

From Rihanna 's sweeping yellow, fur-trimmed Guo Pei cape that launched a million memes to Madonna 's barely-there, punk-inspired fishnet and plaid Givenchy getup, see the 15 most outrageous Met Gala looks of all time above.