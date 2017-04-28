Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
HistoryBehind the Treaty That Shaped the U.S. Relationship With Canada
Overseeing The Border Between Canada And The United States In Vermont In 1945
Australian OutbackThe Bizarre Subterranean World of an Australian Opal Town
Antoine-Bruy-white-mans-hole-outback-mythologies-36
CongressHouse Approves One-Week Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown
Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly Press Briefing At The Capitol
EnvironmentBiologists Are Using Robots and Technology to Battle Alien Plants and Animals
Fighting Invasive Species
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals
Larry Busacca—Getty Images
fashion

The 15 Most Outrageous Met Gala Looks of All Time

Cady Lang
10:52 AM ET

The Met Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is generally acknowledged as the biggest night in fashion, with designers, industry insiders, models, and celebrities turning out in their finest looks for a night at the museum, celebrating all things sartorial.

Since the event is a fashion lover's dream, it should come as no surprise that when it comes to the red carpet, attendees pull out all the stops, often adhering to the night's theme with fantastical, stunning, and at times, bizarre ensembles. If there's ever a night to take a fashion risk, the Met Gala is the perfect event to go all out.

From Rihanna's sweeping yellow, fur-trimmed Guo Pei cape that launched a million memes to Madonna's barely-there, punk-inspired fishnet and plaid Givenchy getup, see the 15 most outrageous Met Gala looks of all time above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME