'Star Wars: Episode IX' and the New 'Indiana Jones' Movie Just Got Release Dates

Actor Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif.

Actor Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt—Getty Images

There has been an awakening in the Force.

Disney on Tuesday announced the release date for Star Wars: Episode IX — plus the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Star Wars: Episode IX will open on May 24, 2019, Disney said on the official Star Wars website . The film will be directed by Jurassic World 's Colin Trevorrow and will conclude the final chapter of the third Star Wars trilogy. There is currently no word on Disney's plans for a new trilogy, but the company and subsidiary Lucasfilm have said in the past that they plan to release a new Star Wars film every year , indefinitely.

Meanwhile, director Steven Spielberg and actor Harrison Ford will return for the fifth Indiana Jones film, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020, Disney said. The duo have worked together on every Indiana Jones movie to date. It will mark the first film in the series since 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull .

Disney unveiled the trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi earlier this month . The film arrives in theaters Dec. 15.