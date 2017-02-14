CaliforniaCalifornia Residents Told to Be 'Vigilant' as Oroville Dam Evacuation Is Lifted
Police officers watch the Oroville Dam's main spillway from a lookout point Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
spaceNASA Detects Star's 'Heartbeat' Just in Time for Valentine's Day
celebritiesHow Actor Theo James' Family History Turned Him Into an Activist
the environmentClimate Change Denial Is the Original Fake News
Senate Environment Committee Considers Scott Pruitt To Be EPA Administrator
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files - RTSJP0J
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, on Dec. 16, 2015. Dylan Martinez—Reuters
harrison ford

Harrison Ford Nearly Piloted His Plane Into a Passenger Airliner at L.A. Airport

Aric Jenkins
Feb 14, 2017

Harrison Ford was nearly involved in a serious accident while piloting his private plane on Monday, NBC News reports.

Ford, an aviation enthusiast who has been piloting since the 1990s, was attempting to land his single-engine plane at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. Air traffic controllers instructed the actor to land on a designated runway, but he mistakenly aimed for a taxiway instead where an American Airlines plane full of 116 people was parked. His plane just managed to pass over the top of the commercial airliner.

The American Airlines flight took off safely just minutes later. Ford was recorded asking the air traffic controllers, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly told NBC News that the "controllers gave Ford the proper landing instructions and that he read them back." The FAA is investigating the incident, according to NBC News.

Ford, 74, has been involved in a number of crashes and near-accidents over the years but he was credited with saving "several lives" by avoiding crashing his plane into a populated area during a 2015 crash onto a Los Angeles golf course, NBC reported. The actor has amassed a collection of vintage aircraft throughout his career.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME