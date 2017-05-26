See Jared Kushner's Life in Pictures

Politics
President Donald Trump speaks to his son- in-law White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks to his son- in-law White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, April 21, 2017.Andrew Harnik—AP
President Donald Trump speaks to his son- in-law White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017.
Jared Kushner handing out free copies of The New York Observer's first issue published under his new ownership, in front of Grand Central Station 42nd St., New York City, Feb. 14, 2007. 2/14/07 Photo of Jared Kushner hawking The New York Observer in front of Grand Central Sation 42nd St. Photo by Joe Fornabaio (joefornabaio.com)
In this handout image provided by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at their wedding at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey. Oct. 25, 2009.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit, New York City, May 5, 2014.
Jared Kushner with his brother Joshua at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit, New York, May 4, 2015.
Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump, leaves from the Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 14, 2016.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are seen relaxing while spending Christmas at a luxury hotel in Hawaii, Dec. 24, 2016.
Steve Bannon, right, then a senior strategist for President-elect Donald Trump, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, arrive in Indianapolis, for a rally, Dec. 1, 2016.
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner leave after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.URATION-SWEARING IN
Jared Kushner dance with his wife Ivanka Trump at U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2016. r husband Jared Kushner at U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington
Jared Kushner (2L), Press Secretary Sean Spicer (2R), and Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R), with President Trump,as he speaks on the phone to King Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office on Jan. 29, 2017.
Ivanka and Jared Kushner walk down the West Wing Colonnade following a bilateral meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Feb. 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with his son-in-law and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and government cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2017.
Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump step off Air Force One with their children Arabella (L), Joseph (C) and Theodore at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on March 5, 2017.
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive at the Royal Court Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017.
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner leaves a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem May 22, 2017.
Pope Francis greets White House senior advisor Jared Kushner during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, his wife First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka at the Vatican on May 24, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks to his son- in-law White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, April 21, 2017.
Andrew Harnik—AP
The White House

See Jared Kushner's Life in Pictures

TIME
11:11 AM ET

Jared Kushner is one of the most-watched people in the Trump Administration.

As President Trump's son-in-law, and one of his senior advisers, Kushner has a broad portfolio in the White House, ranging from implementing the domestic policy agenda to leading a government reinvention task force to being a sort of "shadow diplomat."

Kushner has also drawn some negative attention in the spotlight. Federal investigators are looking into meetings he had in December with Russian officials, while his past in real estate has come under increased scrutiny.

Here's a look at Kushner's life in pictures.

Michelle Molloy, who edited this photo essay, is a senior photo editor at TIME.

