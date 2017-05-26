See Jared Kushner's Life in Pictures

President Donald Trump speaks to his son- in-law White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, April 21, 2017.

Jared Kushner is one of the most-watched people in the Trump Administration.

As President Trump's son-in-law, and one of his senior advisers, Kushner has a broad portfolio in the White House , ranging from implementing the domestic policy agenda to leading a government reinvention task force to being a sort of "shadow diplomat."

Kushner has also drawn some negative attention in the spotlight. Federal investigators are looking into meetings he had in December with Russian officials, while his past in real estate has come under increased scrutiny .

Here's a look at Kushner's life in pictures.

