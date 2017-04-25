CrimeArkansas Executes Inmate Jack Jones by Lethal Injection
Arkansas Executions
fox newsFormer Host Andrea Tantaros: Fox News Used Bogus Social Media Accounts to Torture Me
TIME Magazine default image
El ChapoEl Chapo Claims He's Kept Locked in His Jail Cell for 23 Hours a Day
Anadolu Agency's Best Pictures of 2016
CongressPoll: 47% of Voters Want Congress to Be Controlled by Democrats
democrats republican congress midterm election poll
bill oreilly sad not on television anymore fox news sexual harassment allegations
Political commentator, Bill O'Reilly, during an interview on July 13, 2016. NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Television

Bill O'Reilly Is 'Sad' That He's 'Not on Television Anymore'

Julia Zorthian
Apr 24, 2017

Bill O'Reilly spoke out on his podcast Monday for the first time since his ouster from Fox News following sexual harassment allegations, and he told listeners he expects they will be "shaken" when the "truth" about his departure comes out.

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore. I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now," O'Reilly said on the latest episode of No Spin News. “But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised — but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am."

According to the New York Times, O'Reilly and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox paid $13 million in settlements to women who accused the host of sexual harassment. After reports of a number of sexual harassment allegations against O'Reilly came to light, 21st Century Fox announced that O'Reilly would "not be returning to the Fox News Channel" on April 19.

O'Reilly called the claims against him "completely unfounded" in a statement the same day, but his Monday podcast episode was his first media activity since he left for a vacation on April 11.

"There’s a lot of stuff involved here,” O'Reilly continued on his podcast. “Now, I can’t say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information. I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. You, as a loyal O’Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?”

O'Reilly posted the episode to his own website, where he said he plans to begin hosting 15-minute daily podcasts, akin to his former “Talking Points Memo” television segment. The podcast will only be available to paid subscribers after Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME