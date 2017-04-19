U.S.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California.
Television host Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.  Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Television

Bill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Katie Reilly
2:35 PM ET

Bill O'Reilly will not return to host The O'Reilly Factor amid accusations of sexual harassment against him, 21st Century Fox has announced.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that O'Reilly and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox paid a total of $13 million to stop women from speaking out against him or pursuing litigation over sexual harassment.

In the wake of the Times report, two more women have come forward to accuse O'Reilly of harassment — one anonymously. And dozens of companies have pulled their advertisements from his show.

O'Reilly, who has worked for Fox News for 21 years, has denied the harassment claims have merit, and his attorney denounced the accusations as a "brutal campaign of character assassination."

In the midst of backlash over the allegations, O'Reilly left for a few weeks of vacation, which he said had been scheduled for months. He had been expected to return to his show on April 24.

The situation mirrors the ousting of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last year after several female employees accused him of sexual harassment.

