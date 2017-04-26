Business
Landon Nordeman for TIME
Hamadi Ulukaya at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME
TIME 100

Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya on Lawsuit Against Alex Jones: No Option But to Let the Courts Decide

Mahita Gajanan
Apr 25, 2017

When conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones's network alleged that Chobani was "importing migrant rapists," the comments crossed a line for the yogurt maker's CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.

"I am fine with criticism. But there's a line. We're living in a civil society," Ulukaya, a TIME 100 member and business leader, said of the right-wing firebrand's channels during the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday.

Chobani filed a defamation lawsuit in district court against Jones on Monday, weeks after Jones' network alleged that Chobani was "importing migrant rapists," drawing a false connection between Chobani's employment of refugees and a Twin Falls sexual assault case.

Ulukaya said there was "no other option than letting the courts decide," because "it's important we keep the ethics of reporting." Ulukaya has been vocal about his work toward helping migrants, employing at least 300 refugees at his Chobani factory in Twin Falls Idaho.

Jones' YouTube channel published a video titled "MSM Covers for Globalists' Refugee Import Program After Child Rape Case" on April 11, and its Twitter page shared the headline "Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists." Jones responded to the lawsuit Tuesday in a YouTube video, saying without evidence that billionaire George Soros was behind the lawsuit, according to the Associated Press.

