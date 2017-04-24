U.S.
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaBerkeley Students Sue University for Cancelling Ann Coulter Speech
The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
viralHere's Kenny G Jazzing Up a Flight With an In-Air Show
"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
ImmigrationPresident Trump Threatened to Withhold Money from Sanctuary Cities. They May Not Lose That Much
Policeman
spaceThe Play-by-Play of President Trump's Call to the International Space Station You Were Waiting for
Donald Trump,Ivanka Trump
The Bilderberg Group Arrive In Watford
Alex Jones, an American radio host, author and conspiracy theorist, addresses media and protesters in the protester encampment outside The Grove hotel, which is hosting the annual Bilderberg conference, on June 6, 2013 in Watford, England.  Oli Scarff—Getty Images
Courts

Chobani Is Suing Right-Wing Firebrand Alex Jones Over 'Migrant Rapists' Claim

Kimberlee Kruesi / AP
5:09 PM ET

(BOISE, Idaho) — Greek yogurt giant Chobani is suing right-wing radio host Alex Jones, accusing the conspiracy theorist of publishing false information about the company.

Chobani alleges that Jones and his InfoWars website posted fabricated stories earlier this month that linked Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya and the company to a sexual assault case involving refugee children.

The complaint says InfoWars released a video on April 11 falsely claiming that Chobani was "importing migrant rapists," with the goal of causing customers to boycott its products.

Chobani's attorneys say Jones has ignored requests to remove the inaccurate coverage.

Chobani filed the lawsuit Monday in Idaho District Court in Twin Falls, where the company operates its largest yogurt plant in the world. It's seeking at least $10,000 in damages.

InfoWars didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME