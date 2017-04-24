Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseWatch Live: Ivanka Trump Speaks at W20 Summit in Berlin
US-GERMANY-TRUMP-MERKEL
CourtsChobani Is Suing Right-Wing Firebrand Alex Jones Over 'Migrant Rapists' Claim
The Bilderberg Group Arrive In Watford
CaliforniaBerkeley Students Sue University for Cancelling Ann Coulter Speech
The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
viralHere's Kenny G Jazzing Up a Flight With an In-Air Show
"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
Policeman
American policeman controlling the traffic in an urban area of Chicago J.Castro—Getty Images
Immigration

President Trump Threatened to Withhold Money from Sanctuary Cities. They May Not Lose That Much

Chris Wilson
4:44 PM ET

President Trump has called for certain federal grants to be withheld from cities that do not report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, known as "sanctuary cities."

But the standoff may cost the cities less money than originally thought.

On Friday, the Department of Justice sent letters to nine jurisdictions citing specific types of grants that may be cut, many of which are directly related to law enforcement.

Each of the nine letters, which went to the state of California and major cities like New York and Chicago, cited a specific grant that compels them to work with federal authorities on immigration violations. "Failure to comply with this condition could result in the withholding of grant funds" or "suspension or termination of the grant," the letter warned.

But a TIME examination of the eight grants cited in the letters — one of which is repeated in letters to the city of Chicago and the surrounding Cook County — found that many do not come with large price tags by government standards.

Each grant lists, in general terms, how the locality will use the money. Chicago, for example, stated in 2016 that it would use the funds "to purchase equipment and support overtime patrols. The project goal is to increase essential law enforcement services."

The Chicago grant is one of 1,010 outlays known as "Byrne JAG" grants that were issued to localities in fiscal year 2016. Another 56 were issued to states, for a total of $264 million. But threats to withhold these grants, which date back to the Obama Administration, appear to contradict Trump's executive order to spare grants which are "necessary for law enforcement purposes."

At the same time, many legal scholars argue that it is unconstitutional to dangle any other type of federal grant as a condition for compliance with a matter of law enforcement, in large part thanks to Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion on the Affordable Care Act case. As constitutional law scholar Noah Feldman noted, Roberts concluded that "Congress can’t create a funding condition that is unrelated to the original funding purpose." In other words, it might be difficult for the Justice Department to make receiving education grants dependent on whether a city reports undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

Instead, some experts surmise, what could be at stake are other grants issued by the Justice Department that are less explicitly related to law enforcement. For example, there are 25 programs issued by the department's Office on Violence Against Women and others devoted to juvenile justice and delinquency prevention. While no official in the Trump administration has specifically cited these programs, last week's letters state that failure to comply with federal immigration law could make states and localities ineligible for all grants from the Office of Justice Programs, which oversees both law enforcement grants and those like the ones mentioned above.

Should sanctuary cities choose not to comply, many predict a protracted legal battle before a single dollar is withheld from a grant, many of which are determined by formulas and aren't otherwise subject to discretion. In the interim, it remains unclear exactly which programs the Trump Administration is willing to attempt to deny cities that do not cooperate.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME