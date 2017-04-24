Most Americans Oppose President Trump's Border Wall

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 13, 2017. Senate Democrats warned Republicans Monday that attempts to take funding away from Planned Parenthood or pay for Trump's border wall in a stopgap spending bill that must pass by late April would result in a government shutdown. Photographer: Michael Reynolds/Pool via Bloomberg

President Donald Trump 's proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is more unpopular than ever — with double the number of Americans opposing its construction than those who want it built, according to a new poll.

A recent Quinnipiac poll , which surveyed 1,062 Americans between April 12 and 18, shows 64% of American voters oppose building the wall, while 33% support it. About 3% of voters said they weren't sure how the wall made them feel.

The border wall, which is one of Trump's biggest campaign promises, has faced more opposition since he entered the White House , according to the poll.

The recent findings come as Trump and Congress have four days to agree on a government spending bill, which the White House has pushed to include funding for the construction of the border wall. If an agreement is not reached by midnight on April 28, the government will shutdown.

Democrats have estimated the the border wall would cost nearly $67 billion to construct, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has told Republicans not to include funds for the wall in the spending bill.

The wall has been the subject of some of Trump's recent tweets , where he vowed that Mexico would eventually pay for the wall's construction. On Monday, he touted the wall as "a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth."

The Quinnipiac poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.