U.S. President Donald Trump listens while hosting a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station in the Oval Office at the White House April 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images

After failing to do so in a statement the early days of his Administration, President Donald Trump emphatically declared "never again," acknowledging the deaths of 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust in a video statement.

"On Yom Hashoah, we look back at the darkest chapter of human history," Trump said in a video that was played at a plenary assembly of the World Jewish Conference on Sunday in New York, referring to Holocaust Remembrance Day in Hebrew. "We mourn, we remember, we pray, and we pledge never again. I say it, never again."

The Trump Administration has publicly stumbled on statements involving the Holocaust in the past. On International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January, a statement from Trump failed to mention the millions of Jews who were murdered at the hand of the Nazis. Earlier in April, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer mistakenly said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons while referencing chemical weapons attacks by Syria's leader, before apologizing and backtracking.

In his comments on Sunday, Trump said the mind "cannot fathom the pain, the horror, and the loss" experienced by the world's Jews.

"Six million Jews, two-thirds of the Jews in Europe, murdered by the Nazi genocide," Trump said. "They were murdered by an evil that words cannot describe and that the human heart cannot bear.