Watch Live: Barack Obama's First Public Speech Since Leaving Office

Former President Barack Obama is coming out of hiding to deliver his first public address since leaving office at the University of Chicago on Monday.

Obama will be joining young leaders for a conversation on community organizing and civic engagement. While the event is hosted at the University of Chicago, where the former president once taught, students from other Chicago-area schools were invited to attend.

The event aligns with Obama's post-presidency goal of encouraging young people to get and stay involved in their communities and the political process.

The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.