LightBox
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Awards Purple Heart at Walter Reed Military Hospital
Donald Trump, Alvaro Barrientos, Tammy Barrientos, Melania Trump
protests'It's About Facts.' Thousands Protest and Make Friends in the Rain at the March for Science
March for Science demonstration in Washington DC
AfghanistanAfghan Officials Say 100 Casualties in Attack on Afghanistan Military Compound
An Afghan national Army (ANA) soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters in Mazar-i-Sharif northern Afghanistan
protestsQuestlove Speaks at March for Science: ‘We Need to Make Sure Science Belongs to the People’
NBC's "74th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Surfers avoiding the hurricane rip in Western Australia.
Surfers avoiding the hurricane rip in Western Australia. Travgma—Courtesy SkyPixel
Drones

See Earth From Above

Josh Raab
5:26 PM ET

Drones can offer a different perspective of our planet. With no horizon, the traditional rules of composition are changed and looking straight down flattens the world.

At times this can trick the eye, but it can also bring order to the most chaotic of situations.

TIME selected some of the most mesmerizing photographs from the thousands that were submitted to the SkyPixel 2016 Photo Contest. They stood out from the rest for their ability to play with height and texture in unusual ways, forcing the viewer to take a second look to figure out what they're seeing.

See these photographs: Earth From Above

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME