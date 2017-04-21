Newsfeed
WorldThe Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests the Strength of Putin's Faith
A Russian serviceman takes a picture of Lenin's Mausoleum in central Moscow in 2008.
United KingdomIn London, French Expats Rally for Presidential Picks Across the Channel
Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate, centre, speaks during a campaign meeting with French expatriates at Central Hall Westminster in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
FranceParis Champs-Elysees Attacker Carried a Note Defending ISIS, Prosecutor Says
hawaiiJeff Sessions: 'I Wasn't Criticizing' Hawaii by Calling It 'an Island in the Pacific'
Tillerson, Kelly And Sessions Announce New Immigration Executive Order
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" - Red Carpet
Frazer Harrison—Getty Images
celebrities

Chris Pratt Has a Hilarious Method for Combating Sweat

Cady Lang
12:28 PM ET

Whether he's giving shoutouts to wife Anna Faris or slyly cropping Jennifer Lawrence out of photos, Chris Pratt's Instagram antics are always a delight. Now, with his press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starting up, it looks like we can expect more hilarity from Pratt on the 'gram, starting with a video that he posted on Thursday.

In the short clip, Pratt is seen being dried by hand with a hair dryer by his stylist. In case his caption of "Next time, put deodorant under the man boobs" wasn't apt enough, he also provided full narration of the event, telling his followers that he was "here with Annie, who’s my stylist, but also works as a part-time pit dryer."

Life hack from Chris Pratt? If deodorant isn't available, get resourceful and use a hair dryer to combat sweat.

Watch the full clip below.

Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

