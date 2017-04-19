Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionBill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People In Media
Late Night TelevisionWatch Kevin Spacey and Jimmy Fallon Pretend to Be Tennis Players Who Hate Each Other
PoliticsWill President Trump Change the Iran Deal?
Capitol
viralRob Gronkowski Crashed the White House Press Briefing, and the Internet Loved It
Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox
celebrities

Anna Faris Is Hilariously Live-Tweeting Chris Pratt's Big Day

Megan McCluskey
2:00 PM ET

Leading up to Wednesday night's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 world premiere, Anna Faris is giving fans the gift of documenting her and husband Chris Pratt's every move.

The Mom actor began live-tweeting the day bright and early by declaring that she was getting ready to shower at 8:24 a.m. "It's the big premiere day for @Guardians," she wrote. "Going to keep you updated! This is me at 8:24 a.m. in front of the shower."

However, as happens to the best of us, she got distracted by Twitter and decided to get back in bed for a few more minutes: "8:27 a.m. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys."

Pratt made his first appearance in the online saga as Faris captured a covert shot of the real-life Star-Lord returning from yoga. She then followed that up by sharing an adorable photo of the couple's son Jack before finally hopping in the shower.

See the tweet timeline below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME