Music

Shawn Mendes Is Back with a Bang on 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Raisa Bruner
12:50 PM ET

Shawn Mendes, the talented teen heartthrob who launched his music career on social media, returned to the charts Thursday with a bang, dropping the new single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

The "Treat You Better" singer's new song is an energetic, up-tempo tune that rocketed to the top of the iTunes charts in ten countries, including the U.S., within hours of its release. Electric guitar and a hint of a tropical house lilt give the otherwise simple song a strong shot at maintaining steam as the weather heats up, too. Known for rock-leaning earworms like "Stitches" and ballads like "Mercy," Mendes finds a sweet spot here, perhaps taking a page out of Ed Sheeran's surefire rock-pop playbook as he toes the line between acoustic strummers and party-ready crowd-pleasers.

The popular teen star is currently gearing up to launch a tour to support his sophomore album Illuminate next week, and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" should inject some new energy into his fan base's voracious appetite for the Mendes experience.

