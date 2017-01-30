Barack ObamaBarack Obama Praises Protests Against President Trump's Immigration Ban: 'American Values Are at Stake'
Music

Watch Ed Sheeran Transform Into a Fighter in the Video for "Shape of You"

Raisa Bruner
6:28 PM UTC

Ed Sheeran provides some serious fitness inspiration in the gritty new music video for his song "Shape of You," in which the red-haired crooner transforms into a boxer—thanks to the encouragement of an impressively active new love interest.

In the video, Sheeran starts hitting up a boxing gym where he becomes enamored of both the popular workout and a particularly tough (and beautiful) sparring partner. An intense training montage ensues, cutting back and forth between workouts and some low-key hangs, before Sheeran is put to the test: an underground fight. But in a twist, he's matched up against a sumo wrestler—while he dons a giant inflatable sumo suit. Perhaps not quite the glamorously grungy Rocky-style debut he was gunning for.

"Shape of You" was released ahead of Sheeran's upcoming album, Divide, due out March 3.

