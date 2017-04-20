Politics
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasSmartphones Deliver Vital Public Services
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
White HouseWhite House Investigates Steel Imports in Move That Could Lead to Tariffs
President Donald Trump
mental healthWhy Multitasking Is Bad for You
Multitasking mental health pain depression texting
JamaicaOlympian Germaine Mason Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Britian's silver medalist Germaine Mason
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Meets With Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

Madeline Farber
11:21 AM ET

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for the first time.

The two are scheduled to talk at 3:45 p.m. ET Thursday at the White House, according to the Associated Press. They are expected to discuss the Group of Seven industrialized nations meeting in Italy next month, as well as a "range of issues," between the two, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

The G-7 nations — United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, France and the United Kingdom — have urged the Russian government to put pressure on the Syrian government to end the country's six-year civil war, the Associated Press reported.

Trump is expected to travel to Brussels for a NATO meeting in May. He will then attend the G-7 meeting in Italy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME