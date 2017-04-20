Bruce Springsteen Calls Donald Trump a Con Man in a New Protest Song

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during The Revlon Concert for the Rainforest Fund, "Baby It's Cold Outside" at Carnegie Hall on December 14, 2016 in New York City.

Bruce Springsteen teamed up with his longtime collaborator Joe Grushecky for a protest song targeting President Donald Trump , titled "That's What Makes Us Great."

The song, which premiered on SiriusXM Wednesday, tackles a number of Trump's actions with lyrics like "Don’t tell me a lie / And sell it as a fact / I’ve been down that road before / And I ain’t going back.” Later on in the song, he sings “And don’t you brag to me / That you never read a book / I never put my faith / In a con man and his crooks.”

Springsteen was a visible supporter of Trump's opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as President Barack Obama. A vocal critic of Trump, the rock star said "the republic is under siege by a moron" in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview. He later called the government's restrictions on travelers "fundamentally un-American" during a concert.

'America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.' pic.twitter.com/DsXSaLeNNN - Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 30, 2017

The song is available to purchase for 99 cents Gruschecky's website .