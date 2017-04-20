Bruce Springsteen Calls Donald Trump a Con Man in a New Protest Song

Bruce Springsteen teamed up with his longtime collaborator Joe Grushecky for a protest song targeting President Donald Trump, titled "That's What Makes Us Great."
The song, which premiered on SiriusXM Wednesday, tackles a number of Trump's actions with lyrics like "Don’t tell me a lie / And sell it as a fact / I’ve been down that road before / And I ain’t going back.” Later on in the song, he sings “And don’t you brag to me / That you never read a book / I never put my faith / In a con man and his crooks.”
Springsteen was a visible supporter of Trump's opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as President Barack Obama. A vocal critic of Trump, the rock star said "the republic is under siege by a moron" in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview. He later called the government's restrictions on travelers "fundamentally un-American" during a concert.
The song is available to purchase for 99 cents Gruschecky's website.